किसी भी फोटो को पेटिंग में बदल सकता है यह ऐप
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:59 PM IST
Meitu ArtBot
वैसे तो आर्टिफिशियल इटेलिजेंस आजकल कई सारे काम करने लगें हैं लेकिन
माइटू
नाम एक कंपनी ने
आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस
(ए.आई.) की मदद से पेंटिंग रोबोट 'एंडी द आर्टबोट' ऐप को लॉन्च किया है। 'एंडी द आर्टबोट' तस्वीरों को एडिट करने वाली दूसरी ऐप्स की तरह नहीं है, जो आपकी तस्वीर में ही इफेक्ट डाल कर बदलाव करते हैं।
'एंडी' इमेज में मौजूद सब्जेक्ट्स को अलग करके पूरी तरह बदलाव करते हुए, 5 सेकंड के अंदर उसे पेंटिंग में बदल देता है। इस तकनीक को मानवीय सोच के करीब बनाया गया है, इससे इमेज में मौजूद सभी सबजेक्ट्स में से इंसान की छवि को अलग से पहचानकर उन्हें इमेज से बाहर लाकर एक पेंटिंग में बदल देता है।
पेटिंग में फोटो को बदलने के अलावा इस ऐप की मदद से आप फोटो एडिट भी कर सकते हैं। इस ऐप को गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से डाउनलोड भी कर सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
