New iOS 11.2.5 bug: This Indian character will crash your iPhone and lock down the Messages app https://t.co/njdOVMbvJK pic.twitter.com/mP60RRdKPr— Handility (@handility) February 15, 2018
So this iOS bug is pretty severe. https://t.co/f2BH5hrYXn pic.twitter.com/O5Lb5cPlgd— Pete Pachal (@petepachal) February 15, 2018
गूगल ने कम रैम और एंड्रॉयड गो स्मार्टफोन के लिए जीमेल का लाइट वर्जन Gmail Go को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। जीमेल गो ऐप को गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से फ्री में डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है।
15 फरवरी 2018