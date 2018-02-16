अपना शहर चुनें

इस एक तेलुगु कैरेक्टर से क्रैश हो गया iPhone, व्हाट्सऐप-फेसबुक ऐप भी हुए बंद

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 04:10 PM IST
Indian Telugu word Symbol Can Crash Your iPhone
भारतीय भाषा के एक कैरेक्टर ने iPhone यूजर्स को परेशानी में डाल दिया है। इस कैरेक्टर वाले मैसेज से आईफोन का आईमैसेज ऐप तो क्रैश हुआ ही, साथ ही व्हाट्सऐप और फेसबुक जैसे कई ऐप का एक्सेस भी बंद हो गया है। यह कैरेक्टर तेलुगु भाषा का है।

इस एक बग के कारण आईफोन पर मैसेज आते ही आईमैसेज ऐप क्रैश हो जा रहा है और इसे ठीक करने के लिए दूसरे ऐप में ओपन करना का विकल्प मिल रहा है लेकिन दूसरे ऐप को ओपन करते ही वह भी क्रैश या फ्रीज हो रहा है।
 


इस बग का एक वीडियो भी ट्विटर पर शेयर किया गया है जिसमें साफ-साफ दिख रहा है कि आईमैसेज को ओपन करने पर वह तुरंत बंद हो जा रहा है। वीडियो को @petepachal हैंडल से शेयर किया गया है जिसे आप नीचे देख सकते हैं।
 


इस बग से iOS के अलावा macOS High Sierra (10.13), tvOS और watchOS भी प्रभावित हुए हैं। इस बग के बारे में एप्पल ने द वर्ज से कहा है कि इसे फिक्स करने के लिए जल्द ही आईओएस 11 का नया अपडेट जारी होगा।
