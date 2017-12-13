अपना शहर चुनें

गूगल मैप्स बताएगा कब उतरना है ट्रेन या बस से

टेक टॉक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 06:47 PM IST
Google maps update, Soon you get Notify You When You Reach Your Bus or Train Stop
Google Maps
गूगल मैप्स जल्द ही अपने यूजर्स को एक ऐसा फीचर देने जा रहा है। नए अपडेट के बाद यात्रा करते वक्त आपको गूगल मैप्स बताएगा कि आपका डेस्टिनेशन आ गया है। सफर में सोना आम बात है और ऐसे में कई बार हम अपने डेस्टिनेशन से भी आगे निकल जाते हैं।

ऐसे में मैप्स का यह फीचर डेस्टिनेशन आने से पहले ही नोटिफिकेशन भेज देगा। इसके लिए आपको ऐप पर जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी, बल्कि लॉक स्क्रीन पर भी आपको नोटिफिकेशन मिल जाएगा। 

बता दें कि गूगल ने हाल ही में भारतीय बाइकर्स के लिए नया फीचर ऐड किया है। दरअसल गूगल मैप्स में पहले कार, फूट और ट्रेन रूट का ऑप्शन था, लेकिन टू-व्हीलर का ऑप्शन नहीं था। गूगल मैप्स का यह फीचर ऐप के एंड्रॉयड वर्जन v9.67.1 में मिल रहा है। गूगल ने इस फीचर को मोटरसाइकल मोड नाम दिया है। 
