भारत समेत कई देशों में ठप हुआ गूगल कैलेंडर, आ रहा है 404 का एरर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 10:50 AM IST
google calendar
google calendar - फोटो : 9to5Google
यदि आप भी गूगल के कैलेंडर का इस्तेमाल करते होंगे तो आपने अनुभव किया होगा कि गूगल का कैलेंडर एप और साइट पूरी तरह ठप है। भारत समेत कई देशों के यूजर्स गूगल कैलेंडर के डाउन होने की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक गूगल कैलेंडर मंगलवार की शाम से ही डाउन है। google.calendar.com या गूगल कैलेंडर के एप पर जाने पर Not Found Error 404 का मैसेज मिल रहा है।
वहीं इस मामले पर गूगल के G Suite ने कहा है कि वे गूगल कैलेंडर के डाउन होने की जांच कर रहे हैं और जल्द ही इसके बारे में अधिक सूचनाएं दी जाएंगी। यहां गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि गूगल कैलेंडर के डाउन होने से कुछ देर पहले ही गूगल जी सूट ने ट्वीट करके शिड्यूल फीचर की जानकारी दी थी।

वहीं गूगल कैलेंडर के डाउन होने के बाद ट्विटर पर लोग मजाकिया ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने ट्वीट किया है कि Google कैलेंडर डाउन है और जब तक यह ठीक नहीं होता है तब तक मैं कार्यालय में इधर-उधर भटकता रहूंगा और स्नैक्स खाऊंगा। गूगल कैलेंडर ही मुझे बताएगा कि कहां जाना है और क्या करना है।




 


 

 

 

google calendar google calendar down google calendar error 404 google g suite google g suite dashboard google
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

