भारत समेत कई देशों में ठप हुआ गूगल कैलेंडर, आ रहा है 404 का एरर

Google Calendar update: We expect to resolve the service issue impacting a majority of users of Google Calendar today at 10:40am PT. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. Sorry for the disruption and thanks for sticking with us.— G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019
Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/MI7SJaJJw0— Melanie Crissey (@MelanieCrissey) June 18, 2019
Google Calendar is down, so I will be wandering around the office aimlessly and eating snacks until it is back up to tell me where to go and what to do.— Mike Volpe (@mvolpe) June 18, 2019
Me, waiting for @Google Calendar to be back. pic.twitter.com/jd6olF0YdV— Fredrick Galoso (@wayoutmind) June 18, 2019
When #GoogleCalendar is down at the office... pic.twitter.com/zVJlu6Q2qK— Jen Mayhew (@JenM512) June 18, 2019
14 जून 2019