भारत समेत कई देशों में ठप हुआ गूगल कैलेंडर, आ रहा है 404 का एरर

Google Calendar update: We expect to resolve the service issue impacting a majority of users of Google Calendar today at 10:40am PT. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. Sorry for the disruption and thanks for sticking with us.

Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/MI7SJaJJw0

Google Calendar is down, so I will be wandering around the office aimlessly and eating snacks until it is back up to tell me where to go and what to do.