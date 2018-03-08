शहर चुनें

Facebook मैसेंजर लाइट में भी आया वीडियो कॉलिंग का फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 12:52 PM IST
Facebook Introducing Video Chat in Messenger Lite
Video Chat in Messenger Lite
Facebook ने महिला दिवस के खास मौके पर अपने Messenger Lite ऐप के एंड्रॉयड वर्जन में वीडियो कॉलिंग का फीचर दे दिया है। इसकी जानकारी फेसबुक ने अपने ब्लॉग के जरिए दी है। फेसबुक मैसेंजर लाइट का अपडेटेड वर्जन गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर भी आ गया है।
फेसबुक ने अपने ब्लॉग पोस्ट में कहा है, 'आज हम यह ऐलान करते हुए काफी खुशी हो रही है कि हम मैसेंजर लाइट ऐप के एंड्रॉयड वर्जन पर वीडियो कॉलिंग के लिए अपडेट जारी कर रहे हैं। नए अपडेट के बाद कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स और स्लो इंटरनेट कनेक्शन पर भी अपने दोस्तों और परिवार के साथ वीडियो कॉल कर सकेंगे।'

फेसबुक ने अपने ब्लॉग में यह भी बताया कि मैसेंजर के मुख्य ऐप में वीडियो चैटिंग की संख्या लगातार तेजी से बढ़ रही है। पिछले साल 2017 में 17 मिलियन वीडियो चैट किए गए थे जो कि साल 2016 से दोगुना था।

बता दें कि मैसेंजर लाइट मुख्य ऐप का ही हल्का वर्जन है जिसके जरिए आप टेक्स्ट, फोटो, लिंक्स, फोटो, वीडियो और ऑडियो-वीडियो कॉल कर सकते हैं। इस ऐप की खासियत यह है कि इसकी साइज 10 एमबी से कम ही है। इस ऐप में भी वास्तिवक ऐप की तरह चैटिंग के दौरान वीडियो और वॉयस कॉलिंग का बटन दिखेगा।

