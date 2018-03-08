Woah! Did you see this at the end of yesterday's launch event? 😎#CompactPowerhouse is coming! @RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/veNvw57Ngj— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.
वहीं लॉन्चिंग से पहले OnePlus 6 के फीचर्स भी लीक हुए हैं जिनसे पता चला है कि वनप्लस 6 में क्वॉलकॉम का स्नैपड्रैगन 845 प्रोसेसर होगा।
8 मार्च 2018