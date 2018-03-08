शहर चुनें

14 मार्च को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi Redmi 5, कीमत होगी 10 हजार रुपये से कम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 01:50 PM IST
Xiaomi Likely to launch RedMi 5 and RedMi 5 Plus on 14th March 2018
Redmi 5
Xiaomi भारत में 14 मार्च को 2 नए स्मार्टफोन पेश करने वाली है। इनमें से रेडमी 5 पिछले साल लॉन्च हुए रेडमी 4 का ही अपग्रेडेड वर्जन होगा। कंपनी ने इसका टीजर भी जारी कर दिया है।बता दें कि शाओमी ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में रेडमी 5 और रेडमी 5 प्लस को चीन में लॉन्च किया था।
रेडमी 5 और रेडमी 5 प्लस के स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो दोनों में कोई खास अंतर नहीं है। दोनों में डुअल सिम सपोर्ट है। रेडमी 5 में जहां 5.7 इंच की एचडी+ डिस्प्ले है, वहीं रेडमी 5 प्लस में 5.99 इंच की फुल एचडी+ डिस्प्ले है।
 


 

Redmi 5 और Redmi 5 Plus की कीमत और फीचर्स
xiaomi redmi 5 redmi 5 plus

