दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा स्मार्टफोन बाजार बना भारत, 2019 में Xiaomi ने मारी बाजी

Mi Fans! RT my previous tweet to win amazing Xiaomi devices.



RT and tell me why you love Xiaomi with #XiaomiNo1 and #1PhoneBrand hashtags (do tag me!).



🔄 1000 RTs & I'll give a #RedmiNote8

🔄 1500 RTs: #RedmiNote8Pro

🔄 2000 RTs: #RedmiK20Pro

🔄 3000 RTs: #MiTV 55"#Xiaomi ❤️ https://t.co/JuXaKNsIo6