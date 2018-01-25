अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   worlds first 512GB microSD card launched by Integral a UK based storage company

लॉन्च हुई दुनिया की पहली 512GB स्टोरेज वाली माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:03 PM IST
worlds first 512GB microSD card launched by Integral a UK based storage company
Integral 512GB Memory Card
अभी तक बाजार में अधिकतम 400 जीबी तक का माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड उपलब्ध था लेकिन अब 512 जीबी तक का एसडी कार्ड लॉन्च हो गया है। इस कार्ड को अमेरिका की Integral ने पेश किया है। इस मेमोरी कार्ड को स्मार्टफोन, कैमरे और टैबलेट में यूज किया जा सकेगा।

बता दें कि अभी तक SanDisk का 400GB और सैमसंग ने 256GB के कार्ड बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं। ऐसे में लोगों की उम्मीद थी कि ये दोनों कंपनियां ही 512 जीबी की मेमोरी कार्ड बाजार में पेश करेंगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। Integral ने इस कार्ड का नाम 512GB UHS-I U1 रखा है।

RELATED

हालांकि यह कार्ड अगेल महीने बाजार में आएगा और कंपनी ने इसकी कीमत का अभी तक खुलासा नहीं किया है। वैसे सैनडिस्क के 400GB स्टोरेज वाले कार्ड की कीमत $249.99 यानी करीब 15,889 रुपये है। ऐसे में 512 जीबी वाले कार्ड की कीमत 20 हजार रुपये के करीब हो सकती है। इस नए कार्ड में फुल एचडी वीडियो को 10MB/s की स्पीड से ट्रांसफर किया जा सकेगा।
microsd card microsd integral

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Padmaavat Movie Collection - first day box office collection of deepika padukone film padmaavat
Bollywood

Padmaavat Collection: बवाल के बीच लाखों दर्शकों ने देखी फिल्म, 1 शो ने ही भंसाली को बनाया करोड़पति

25 जनवरी 2018

hritik roshan grandfather j omprakash birthday celebrate with sussanne khan
Bollywood

जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में दोबारा बंध सकते हैं ऋतिक, शेयर की तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone most challenging role in film padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए सबसे मुश्किल था 'पद्मावत' का ये सीन, शूट होने में लगे कई दिन

25 जनवरी 2018

these are the countries where anyone can dream of living
Stress Management

जानिए, कौन से हैं दुनिया के वो 6 देश जहां रहना किसी का भी हो सकता है ख़्वाब?

25 जनवरी 2018

Hrithik Roshan Super 30 film announced new release date
Bollywood

ऋतिक की 'सुपर 30' की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ी, अब इस दिन बड़े पर्दे पर आएगी फिल्म

25 जनवरी 2018

Karni Sena members share sanjay leela Bhansali Mobile Number on social media
Bollywood

रिलीज के दिन करणी सेना की सबसे शर्मनाक हरकत, बिना फिल्‍म देखे भंसाली पर उछाला कीचड़

25 जनवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra faces multiple tax demands by the income tax department
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Income Tax के निशाने पर आ गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा और मिल गया नोटिस

25 जनवरी 2018

kejriwal condemns attack on school kids bus in gurugram during padmaavat protest says all this
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले- मुसलमानों और दलितों को मारने के बाद अब वो हमारे बच्चों को बना रहे निशाना

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy- people see padmaavat on facebook live
Jaipur

जहां नहीं लगी, वहां फ्री में यूं देखी जा रही है 'पद्मावत' LIVE

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone says i am confidence for padmaavat it will be huge hit at the box office
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज होते ही दीपिका ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-अब आया जश्न मनाने का समय

25 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

अब डिजाइन इन इंडिया के तहत लावा इंटरनेशनल ने देश का पहला फोन डिजाइन किया है।

25 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus set to Launch on February 25 2018
Gadgets

Confirm! 25 फरवरी को लॉन्च होंगे सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple Likely to stop iPhone X production, Says Reports
Gadgets

तो इस वजह से iPhone X को बंद करने जा रही है कंपनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Vivo to be 1st smartphone maker to use in display fingerprint sensor
Gadgets

यह कंपनी ला रही है पहला स्मार्टफोन जिसके डिस्प्ले में होगा फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

18 दिसंबर 2017

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy On7 set to Launch in India today
Gadgets

सैमसंग Galaxy On7 Prime आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च 

17 जनवरी 2018

OnePlus Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 845, says CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets

दुनिया का सबसे तेज एंड्रॉयड फोन होगा OnePlus का नया स्मार्टफोन

12 जनवरी 2018

ZTE to launch its first 5G smartphone by end of 2019 in US
Gadgets

ZTE इसी साल लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के ये स्टार्स दिखते हैं हूबहू अपने भाई-बहन जैसे, वीडियो देख कर आएगा यकीन

बॉलीवुड के कई जाने माने स्टार्स ऐसे हैं जिनकी शक्ल हूबहू आपने भाई या बहन से मिलती है।

25 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat has zero historical value, says Subramanian Swamy 1:36

‘पद्मावत’ पर बोले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, नहीं बननी चाहिए ऐसी फिल्में

25 जनवरी 2018

bull killed one person on road in Hamirpur 3:05

VIDEO: जब बीच सड़क पर सांड ने किया शख्स का ‘कत्ल’

25 जनवरी 2018

KARNI SENA STONE PELTING and TOP NEWS headlines 2:37

कड़े पहरे में ‘पद्मावत’ रिलीज समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

25 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH AT PADMAVAT SCREENING SECRET SUPERSTAR IN CHINA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका-रणवीर की खुल्लम-खुल्ला मोहब्बत!

25 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.