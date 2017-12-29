Download App
24MP फ्रंट कैमरे वाले इस फोन की कीमत में हुई हमेशा के लिए कटौती

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 01:03 PM IST
Vivo V7 price cut in india upto Rs 2000

VIVO V7

अगर आप भी सेल्फी के शौकीन हैं और किसी सेल्फी फोन के सस्ते होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं तो आपका इंतजार खत्म हो गया है। Vivo ने अपने Vivo V7 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हमेशा के लिए 2 हजार रुपये की कटौती की कर दी है। भारत में लॉन्चिंग के समय इस फोन की कीमत 18,990 रुपये थी। बता दें कि इस फोन में 24 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। इसके अलावा फोन में पतले बेजल वाली फुल-व्यू डिस्प्ले है।
Vivo V7 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
