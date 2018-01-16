Download App
Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Vivo Online Store Launched in India with Offers on Vivo V7 and Other Phones

Vivo का ऑनलाइन स्टोर भारत में लॉन्च, मिल रहे हैं कई सारे ऑफर्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:40 PM IST
Vivo Online Store Launched in India with Offers on Vivo V7 and Other Phones
Vivo Carnival
वीवो ने भी भारत में अपना ऑनलाइन स्टोर लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी अपने कई स्मार्टफोन पर लॉन्चिंग ऑफर के तहत छूट भी दे रही है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने लॉन्च कार्निवाल शुरू किया है जो 16 जनवरी की रात 12 बजे से 18 जनवरी तक चलेगा। बता दें कि इससे पहले वनप्लस और शाओमी ने भारत में अपने ऑनलाइन स्टोर लॉन्च किए हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं वीवो के किन स्मार्टफोन पर छूट मिलेगी।

