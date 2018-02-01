अपना शहर चुनें

आ रहा है 512GB स्टोरेज और 10GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन, Vivo करेगा कमाल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:26 PM IST
Vivo likely to Launch Vivo Xplay7, First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
Vivo Xplay7
चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी Vivo आजकल नए-नए प्रयोग कर रही है। अभी हाल ही में कंपनी ने ऑन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन पेश किया है, वहीं अब खबर है कि वीवो 10 जीबी रैम के साथ दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन लाने की तैयारी में है और इस फोन का नाम वीवो Xplay7 है। 

साथ ही बताया जा रहा है कि इस फोन में 4K OLED डिस्प्ले, 512 जीबी स्टोरेज और क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 845 प्रोसेसर होगा। इसके अलावा वीवो एक्सप्ले7 में ऑन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी होगा, हालांकि फोन के लॉन्चिंग के तारीख की अभी खबर नहीं है।

फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें डुअल रियर कैमरा होगा और इसके साथ 4X ऑप्टिकल जूम भी मिलेगा। वहीं यह फोन 512 जीबी के अलावा 256 जीबी स्टोरेज वेरियंट में भी पेश हो सकता है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक वीवो एक्सप्ले7 की कीमत भारत में 31,800 रुपये हो सकती है।

बता दें कि अभी हाल ही में कंपनी ने इन डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाले स्मार्टफोन Vivo X20 Plus UD को अपनी वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट कर दिया है, हालांकि ग्लोबल बाजार में फोन की उपलब्धता के बारे में अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। फिलहाल यह फोन केवल चीन में ही ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में 3,598 युआन यानी करीब 35,900 रुपये में उपलब्ध है। 
