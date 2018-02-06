अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   update for Google Pixel 2, shoot brighter and clearer photos in Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat

गूगल Pixel 2 के लिए आया अपडेट, अब थर्ड पार्टी ऐप से क्लिक कर सकेंगे शानदार फोटो

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:49 PM IST
update for Google Pixel 2, shoot brighter and clearer photos in Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat
Google Pixel Visual Core
Google ने अपने फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन पिक्सल 2 की विजुअल कोर इमेज प्रोसेसिंग टिप के लिए थर्ड पार्टी सपोर्ट जारी कर दिया है। इससे पहले जारी हुआ अपडेट केवल एंड्रॉयड 8.1 पर काम कर रहा था, लेकिन इस फीचर का फायदा अब इंस्टाग्राम, फेसबुक और व्हाट्सऐप जैसे थर्ट पार्टी ऐप को भी सपोर्ट करेगा। नए अपडेट को लेकर गूगल का दावा है कि मशीन लर्निंग की मदद से अब पहले से फोटो क्लिक किए जा सकेंगे। यह अपडेट फरवरी के अपडेट में मिलेगा।

बता दें कि पिक्सल विजुअल कोर की जानकारी पिछले साल अक्टूबर में Pixel 2 और Pixel 2 XL के लॉन्चिंग के दौरान मिली थी। इसके लिए गूगल ने इंटेल से पार्टनरशिप की है। नए अपडेट के बाद यूजर्स थर्ड पार्टी ऐप के जरिए कम रौशनी में भी बेहतर फोटो क्लिक कर सकेंगे।

RELATED

गूगल पिक्सल के वास्तविक कैमरे की तरह ही पिक्सल विजुअल कोर भी RAISR पर काम करता है। इसका मतलब यह है कि जूम करने के बाद भी फोटो शार्प और पहले से क्लियर आएगी। साथ ही इसकी शटर स्पीड भी अच्छी है।
google pixel 2 instagram whatsapp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Actress Aashka Goradia husband Brent posts romantic picture with wife
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2018

most eligible bachelor salman khan announced he has found girl
Bollywood

इंतजार हुआ खत्म, 52 साल के सलमान का टि्वटर पर ऐसा ऐलान फैंस अचानक हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor and sridevi spotted at lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईवेंट में मां के साथ पहुंची थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ शर्मिंदा होन से बचीं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn movies 5 strong characters
Bollywood

'रेड' से पहले भी बॉक्स आफिस पर ये 5 दमदार लुक दिखा चुके हैं अजय, सबूत भी देख लो

6 फरवरी 2018

Lulia vantur opens up about her relationship with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से रिलेशनशिप पर पहली बार बोलीं लूलिया-कुछ बातें छुपाकर रखना जरूरी है

6 फरवरी 2018

After Padmaavat Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika faces oposition by Brahmin group
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब 'मणिकर्णिका' का विरोध शुरू, ब्राह्मण बोले-नहीं होने देंगे फिल्म की शूटिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

actress rekha spotted in new look at party without sindoor and bangles
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रेखा की जिंदगी में ऐसा क्या हुआ, उतार फेंकी सुहाग की सारी निशानियां

6 फरवरी 2018

Twinkle Khanna says women should not take leave in Menstrual days
Bollywood

पैडमैन की रिलीज से पहले बोलीं ट्विंकल खन्ना-कभी पीरियड्स होने पर छुट्टी न लें महिलाएं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn illeana dcruz film raid trailer released
Bollywood

अब इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट में चलेगा 'सिंघम' का सिक्का, 16 मार्च को मारेंगे 'रेड'

6 फरवरी 2018

Pop star Zayn Malik says he was not the big fan of Shahrukh until he met king khan
Bollywood

कभी शाहरुख खान को इस इंटरनेशनल पॉप सिंगर ने कहा था 'अहंकारी', अब हैं जबरदस्त फैन

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Oppo India set to launch Oppo A71s with face unlock at Rs 9990
Gadgets

फेस अनलॉक फीचर के साथ भारत आ रहा Oppo A71s, कीमत होगी 10 हजार से कम

ओप्पो ए71एस में ए71 वाले ही सभी फीचर्स होंगे लेकिन नाम अलग होगा। इस फोन की कीमत 9,990 रुपये हो सकती है। Oppo A71s में 5.2 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले होगी जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 1280x720 पिक्सल होगा।

2 फरवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus specs leaks
Gadgets

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+ की बैटरी के बारे में पता चला

3 फरवरी 2018

Vivo likely to Launch Vivo Xplay7, First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
Gadgets

आ रहा है 512GB स्टोरेज और 10GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन, Vivo करेगा कमाल

1 फरवरी 2018

World's first Smartphone nose hair trimmer launched in Japan
Gadgets

अब स्मार्टफोन से साफ कर सकेंगे नाक के बाल, आ गया अनोखा ट्रिमर

3 फरवरी 2018

Nokia 3310 4G Variant launched in China, Know price and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

31 जनवरी 2018

mCURA Introduces India’s First Integrated Mobility Platform SMART OPD for Hospitals and Clinics
Gadgets

अस्पताल में OPD की लंबी लाइन से छुटकारा दिलाएगी यह डिवाइस

2 फरवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मालिक की याद में कुत्ते ने बजाया पियानो, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक कुत्ता अपने मालिक की याद में पियानो बजा रहा है और साथ में गाना भी गा रहा है...

6 फरवरी 2018

SENSEX PLUNGES BY 1300 POINTS, NIFTY FALLS BY 300, KNOW THE REAL REASON 1:32

शेयर बाजार में हाहाकर, निवेशकों के डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये, ये है असली वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

Here are the symptoms and treatment for Prostate Cancer 1:15

ये लक्षण दिखें तो संभल जाएं, यही है कैंसर के खतरे की पहली घंटी

6 फरवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 6TH FEB 2018, government job in india 11:29

चाहिए सरकारी नौकरी तो अब भी है मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

6 फरवरी 2018

Bsf solder release a video to make sure the government that he can use guns for his family 3:25

BSF जवान ने इसलिए दी परिवार के लिए हथियार उठाने की धमकी, वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.