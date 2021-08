Tokyo Olympics: सभी भारतीय एथलिट को शाओमी गिफ्ट करेगी अपना सबसे महंगा स्मार्टफोन

We value the grit & dedication that it takes to win an #Olympics medal. 🏅



As a small gesture of thanks, we'll humbly gift a #Mi11Ultra to all the Indian Olympic medal winners. Super phone for Super Heroes.❤️



You make us proud. #Respect 🙏#Olympics2021 #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/B5XxBDlKHg