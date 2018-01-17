रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Samsung इंडिया इस बार चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन मेकर शाओमी को कड़ी टक्कर देने की तैयारी में है। सैमसंग अब 5,000 रुपये के रेंज में स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रहा है। फोन की बिक्री केवल ऑनलाइन होगी।
15 जनवरी 2018
