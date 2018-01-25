अपना शहर चुनें

Jio ने किया सबसे बड़ा धमाका, सिर्फ 49 रुपये में 28GB डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:46 PM IST
Reliance Jio Offers 28GB Data at Rs 49 for Jio Phone users
jio phone
रिलायंस जियो ने दूसरा रिपब्लिक डे ऑफर पेश किया है। जियो ने इस बार टेलीकॉम इतिहास का सबसे सस्ता प्लान है, हालांकि यह ऑफर सिर्फ जियो फोन यूजर्स के लिए है। बता दें कि इससे पहले कंपनी ने अपने कई प्लान अपडेट किए हैं जिनमें 98 रुपये से लेकर 498 रुपये तक के प्लान शामिल हैं। ये सभी प्लान 26 जनवरी से लाइव हो जाएंगे। 

क्या है जियो का 49 रुपये वाला प्लान?
