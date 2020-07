Redmi 9 की टीजर कंपनी ने किया लाइव, चार अगस्त को होगी भारत में लॉन्चिंग

We heard that you wanted a new #Redmi product? 😉



We want you to know that we're all PRIMED up! An all-new #Redmi smartphone is coming to YOU on 4th August, 2020!



Get ready to go #BackToPrime with #Redmi: https://t.co/tkdmaSc2lE



RT & help us share this news! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tcg8MqRTEd