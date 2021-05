Realme X7 Max 5G के साथ अगले सप्ताह भारत में लॉन्च होगा Realme का 4K स्मार्ट टीवी

We are collaborating with Asphalt 9 for the upcoming #realmeX7Max5G.

It's the ultimate 5G flagship to play Asphalt 9 with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor.



