7,999 रुपये वाले इस फोन में है 3GB रैम, 32GB स्टोरेज और 13MP का कैमरा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:54 PM IST
Panasonic Eluga I9 launched in India With 13 Megapixel Camera at Rs 7999

Panasonic Eluga I9

Panasonic ने एक और नया स्मार्टफोन पेश किया है। इस फोन को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि कंपनी ने शोओमी को पछाड़ने के लिए पूरी तरह से कमर कस ली है। पैनासोनिक इस फोन का नाम Eluga I9 है। इस फोन को फ्लिपकार्ट से शुक्रवार से खरीदा जा सकेगा। इस फोन की टक्कर शाओमी रेडमी 5ए, नोकिया 2 और मोटो सी प्लस से होगी।
Panasonic Eluga I9 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
