7,999 रुपये वाले इस फोन में है 3GB रैम, 32GB स्टोरेज और 13MP का कैमरा
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:54 PM IST
Panasonic Eluga I9
Panasonic ने एक और नया स्मार्टफोन पेश किया है। इस फोन को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि
कंपनी
ने शोओमी को पछाड़ने के लिए पूरी तरह से कमर कस ली है। पैनासोनिक इस फोन का नाम Eluga I9 है। इस फोन को फ्लिपकार्ट से शुक्रवार से खरीदा जा सकेगा। इस फोन की टक्कर शाओमी रेडमी 5ए, नोकिया 2 और मोटो सी प्लस से होगी।
Panasonic Eluga I9 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन में 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, डुअल सिम, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 1.2GHz क्वॉडकोर मीडियाटेक MT6737 प्रोसेसर, 3GB रैम और 32 जीबी की स्टोरेज मिलेगी जिसे 128 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। फोन के कैमरे की बात करे तो इसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। रियर कैमरे के साथ LED फ्लैश लाइट है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS और माइक्रो-USB है। फोन में 2500mAh की बैटरी है। इस फोन की कीमत 7,999 रुपये है।
