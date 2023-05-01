{"_id":"644fb48b658b61633c0a8294","slug":"nothing-phone-1-to-get-android-14-beta-1-early-access-soon-details-here-2023-05-01","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nothing Phone 1 को सबसे पहले मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"गैजेट्स","slug":"gadgets"}}

विस्तार

Nothing ने अपने पहले स्मार्टफोन Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 (Android 14 Beta 1) का अपडेट जारी करने का एलान कर दिया है। फिलहाल एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट गूगल पिक्सल फोन के लिए उपलब्ध है। बता दें कि नथिंग ने Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 13 आधारित Nothing OS 1.5 का अपडेट इसी साल फरवरी में जारी किया था। Nothing Phone 1 में फिलहाल Nothing OS 1.5.3 चल रहा है।

Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AiZ6ptMtpA — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2023

इस घोषणा के बाद नथिंग का नाम उन गूगल के उन ब्रांड्स की लिस्ट में शामिल हो गया है जिन्हें गूगल सबसे पहले एंड्रॉयड 14 का अपडेट देने वाला है, हालांकि नथिंग ने अपडेट की तारीख को लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है।Nothing के CEO कार्ल पेई ने भी ट्वीट करके Nothing Phone 1 के लिए आने वाले Android 14 Beta 1 के अपडेट की जानकारी दी है। Google का वार्षिक Google I/O इवेंट 10 मई को होने जा रहा है जिसमें एंड्रॉयड 14 की लॉन्चिंग होगी और पहली बार इसके फीचर के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी।Nothing Phone 1 कंपनी का पहला फोन है और अब कंपनी Nothing Phone 2 की लॉन्चिंग की तैयारी कर रही है। Nothing Phone 2 को कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर देखा गया है। फोन को भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो (BIS) की साइट पर भी देखा गया है।आपको याद दिला दें कि Nothing Phone 1 को पिछले साल जुलाई में 32,999 रुपये की कीमत पर 8GB + 128GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च किया गया था। फोन को ब्लैक और व्हाइट दो कलर में खरीदा जा सकता है।