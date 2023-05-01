Nothing Phone 1 को सबसे पहले मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Nothing ने अपने पहले स्मार्टफोन Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 (Android 14 Beta 1) का अपडेट जारी करने का एलान कर दिया है। फिलहाल एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट गूगल पिक्सल फोन के लिए उपलब्ध है। बता दें कि नथिंग ने Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 13 आधारित Nothing OS 1.5 का अपडेट इसी साल फरवरी में जारी किया था। Nothing Phone 1 में फिलहाल Nothing OS 1.5.3 चल रहा है।
Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AiZ6ptMtpA— Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2023
