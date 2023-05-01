Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon Details here

Nothing Phone 1 को सबसे पहले मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 01 May 2023 06:17 PM IST
सार

फिलहाल एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट गूगल पिक्सल फोन के लिए उपलब्ध है। बता दें कि नथिंग ने Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 13 आधारित Nothing OS 1.5 का अपडेट इसी साल फरवरी में जारी किया था। Nothing Phone 1 में फिलहाल Nothing OS 1.5.3 चल रहा है।

Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon Details here
Nothing Phone 1 Controversy - फोटो : Nothing
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

Nothing ने अपने पहले स्मार्टफोन Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 (Android 14 Beta 1) का अपडेट जारी करने का एलान कर दिया है। फिलहाल एंड्रॉयड 14 बीटा 1 का अपडेट गूगल पिक्सल फोन के लिए उपलब्ध है। बता दें कि नथिंग ने Nothing Phone 1 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 13 आधारित Nothing OS 1.5 का अपडेट इसी साल फरवरी में जारी किया था। Nothing Phone 1 में फिलहाल Nothing OS 1.5.3 चल रहा है।



इस घोषणा के बाद नथिंग का नाम उन गूगल के उन ब्रांड्स की लिस्ट में शामिल हो गया है जिन्हें गूगल सबसे पहले एंड्रॉयड 14 का अपडेट देने वाला है, हालांकि नथिंग ने अपडेट की तारीख को लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है।


Nothing के CEO कार्ल पेई ने भी ट्वीट करके Nothing Phone 1 के लिए आने वाले Android 14 Beta 1 के अपडेट की जानकारी दी है। Google का वार्षिक Google I/O इवेंट 10 मई को होने जा रहा है जिसमें एंड्रॉयड 14 की लॉन्चिंग होगी और पहली बार इसके फीचर के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी।



Nothing Phone 1 कंपनी का पहला फोन है और अब कंपनी Nothing Phone 2 की लॉन्चिंग की तैयारी कर रही है। Nothing Phone 2 को कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर देखा गया है। फोन को भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो (BIS) की साइट पर भी देखा गया है।

आपको याद दिला दें कि Nothing Phone 1 को पिछले साल जुलाई में 32,999 रुपये की कीमत पर 8GB + 128GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च किया गया था। फोन को ब्लैक और व्हाइट दो कलर में खरीदा जा सकता है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed