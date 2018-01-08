Download App
Neutrogena iPhone skin scanner tells you about your face

iPhone से जोड़िए ये छोटी-सी डिवाइस और जानें अपने चेहरे का हर एक राज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 02:53 PM IST
Neutrogena iPhone skin scanner tells you about your face
Neutrogena SkinScanner
जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन की कंपनी न्यूट्रोजिना (Neutrogena) को पता है कि आप उसके कई सारे स्किनकेयर प्रोडक्ट्स यूज करते हैं। अमेरिका में तो यह कंपनी फेशियल स्किनकेयर में लोगों की पहली पसंद है। अभी तक कंपनी आपको अपने स्किन प्रोडक्ट्स बेचती थी लेकिन अब कंपनी ने आपके लिए CES 2018 में स्किन स्कैनिंग ऐप भी लॉन्च कर दिया है।

कंपनी ने स्किनस्कैनर नाम से एक गैजेट लॉन्च किया है जिसे स्मार्टफोन के टॉप पर अटैच किया जा सकेगा। फोन में इस लगाने के बाद इस स्किन पर टच करना होगा। उसके बाद इसमें लगा सेंसर आपकी स्किन के बारे में बताएगा। इस गैजेट की मदद आप जान पाएंगे कि आपकी स्किन में कोई दिक्कत तो नहीं है। हालांकि इसकी मदद से केवल चेहरे के स्किन का ही टेस्ट हो सकेगा।



इस गैजेट को न्यूट्रोजिना ने न्यूयॉर्क की कंपनी फिटस्किन के साथ मिलकर तैयार किया है। इसमें 12 एलईडी लाइट्स लगी हैं और 30x मैग्निफिकेसन वाला लेंस लगा है जो गहराई से फोटो कैप्टचर करते हैं। यह डिवाइस चेहरे पर मौजूद मॉइश्चर, पिंप्लस आदि की जानकारी देता है। हालांकि इसे फिलहाल आईफोन के साथ ही यूज किया जा सकता है। इस डिवाइस कीमत 50 डॉलर यानी करीब 3,170 रुपये है।
