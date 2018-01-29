अपना शहर चुनें

नए अवतार में भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Moto X4, अब मिलेगी 6GB रैम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 04:20 PM IST
Moto X4 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India, Know price and specifications
Moto X4
मोटो एक्स4 का 6 जीबी रैम वाला वेरियंट भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है, हालांकि खबर थी कि यह फोन 1 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा। इस फोन की बिक्री 31 जनवरी से फ्लिपकार्ट और मोटो हब से होगी। बता दें कि इस फोन का 4 जीबी रैम वाला वेरियंट पिछले साल नवंबर में भारत में लॉन्च हुआ था। मोटोरोला के इस धांसू स्मार्टफोन के खासियत की बात करें तो इसे IP68 रेटिंग मिली है यानी यह फोन पूरी तरह से वाटरप्रूफ है। इसके अलावा फोन में डुअल रियर कैमरा और ऑडियो ब्लूटूथ मल्टी स्ट्रीमिंग फीचर है। यानी ब्लूटूथ के साथ आप एक बार में 4 ब्लूटूथ डिवाइस को एड कर सकते हैं। साथ ही सभी डिवाइस का वॉल्यूम कंट्रोल अलग-अलग कर सकते हैं।

Moto X4 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
moto x4 moto x4 price motorola

