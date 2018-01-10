Download App
iVooMi i1s smartphone goes to sale in India today with 3GB RAM, Dual camera at Rs 6999

सिर्फ 6,999 रु. में 3GB रैम, डुअल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट के साथ खरीदें यह फोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 10:54 AM IST
iVooMi i1s smartphone goes to sale in India today with 3GB RAM, Dual camera at Rs 6999
iVooMi i1s
अगर आप किसी ऐसे 4जी स्मार्टफोन की तलाश में हैं जिसकी कीमत कम हो और उसमें ज्यादा रैम, स्टोरेज के साथ फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी मिले तो आपके लिए एक फोन बाजार में आ गया है। इस फोन की कीमत 6,999 रुपये है और इसमें आपको 3 जीबी रैम, 32 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी मिल रहा है। इस फोन को iVooMi ने लॉन्च किया है। फोन का नाम iVooMi i1s और आज पहली बार यह फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए है फोन की बिक्री दोहपर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी।

iVooMi i1s की स्पेसिफिकेशन
ivoomi i1s ivoomi 4g smartphone
