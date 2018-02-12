अपना शहर चुनें

4,449 रुपये में लॉन्च हुआ यह स्मार्टफोन, रेडमी 5A को मिलेगी टक्कर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:57 PM IST
Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite launched in India at Rs 4,449, Know features
Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite
घरेलू स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी Intex टेक्नोलॉजी ने भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Aqua Lions T1 Lite लॉन्च किया है। यह फोन 5 इंच डिस्प्ले के रेंज में सबसे सस्ता 4जी फोन हो गया है। यह फोन रॉयल ब्लू, स्टील ग्रे और शैंपेन कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा। इस फोन की कीमत 4,449 रुपये है और इसकी सीधी टक्कर शाओमी रेडमी 5ए से होगी। तो आइए जानते हैं इस फोन की खासियत।

इंटेक्स एक्वा लायंस T1 लाइट की स्पेसिफिकेशन
intex aqua lions t1 lite intex smartphone

