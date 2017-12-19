Download App
6,999 रु. में लॉन्च हुआ 4000mAh की बैटरी और डुअल कैमरा वाला यह फोन

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 02:19 PM IST
InFocus Vision 3 launched in India with dual camera and 4000mAh battery at Rs 6999

InFocus Vision 3

आजकल डुअल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन का लॉन्च होना आम बात है। अगर आप डुअल कैमरा फोन लेना चाहते हैं तो बाजार में 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले कई फोन मिल जाएंगे। इसी कड़ी में InFocus ने अपना नया डुअल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Vision 3 लॉन्च किया है जिसकी कीमत सिर्फ 6,999 रुपये है।
InFocus Vision 3  की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
