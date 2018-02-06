अपना शहर चुनें

4 कैमरे वाले Honor 9 Lite की सेल आज, कीमत 10,999 रुपये से शुरू

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:38 AM IST
Honor 9 Lite Grey Colour Variant goes to sale in India
Honor 9 Lite
हाल ही में भारत में लॉन्च हुआ हुवावे ब्रांड का हॉनर 9 लाइट आज फिर से सेल के लिए है। इस फोन के तीन कलर वेरियंट मार्केट में आ गए हैं जिनमें ग्रे, मिडनाइट ब्लैक और सफायर ब्लू शामिल हैं। बता दें कि इस फोन के दो वेरियंट की सेल पहले हो चुकी है लेकिन ग्रे वेरियंट की आज पहली सेल है। फ्लैश सेल की शुरुआत फ्लिपकार्ट पर दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी।

Honor 9 Lite की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
