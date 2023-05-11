Google Pixel Tablet: आईपैड की टक्कर में गूगल ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला टैबलेट, भारत में नहीं होगी बिक्री

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
टैबलेट मार्केट में सैमसंग और एपल का ही कब्जा है और अब गूगल की इसमें एंट्री हो गई है। Google I/O 2023 में Pixel 7a और Pixel Fold के अलावा Google Pixel Tablet को भी लॉन्च किया गया है। Google Pixel Tablet कंपनी का पहला टैबलेट है। Google Pixel Tablet में गूगल का Tensor G2 प्रोसेसर है। इस प्रोसेसर का पिक्सल 7 सीरीज और पिक्सल फोल्ड में भी हुआ है।
