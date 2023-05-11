Notifications

Google Pixel Tablet: आईपैड की टक्कर में गूगल ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला टैबलेट, भारत में नहीं होगी बिक्री

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 11 May 2023 10:56 AM IST
सार

Google Pixel Tablet के साथ एपल के AirDrop की तरह ही फाइल ट्रांसफर के लिए फीचर मिलेगा। टैब में क्वॉड स्पीकर, तीन माइक्रोफोन, यूएसबी टाईप-सी पोर्ट और साइड माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर मिलता है। इसमें Wi-Fi 6 है।

Google Pixel Tablet launched in Google io 2023 price and specifications
Google Pixel Tablet - फोटो : Google
विस्तार

टैबलेट मार्केट में सैमसंग और एपल का ही कब्जा है और अब गूगल की इसमें एंट्री हो गई है। Google I/O 2023 में Pixel 7a और Pixel Fold के अलावा Google Pixel Tablet को भी लॉन्च किया गया है। Google Pixel Tablet कंपनी का पहला टैबलेट है। Google Pixel Tablet में गूगल का Tensor G2 प्रोसेसर है। इस प्रोसेसर का पिक्सल 7 सीरीज और पिक्सल फोल्ड में भी हुआ है।

Google Pixel Tablet की कीमत

Google Pixel Tablet की शुरुआती कीमत 499 डॉलर यानी करीब 40,000 रुपये है। यह कीमत टैबलेट के 128 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल की है। Google Pixel Tablet को प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए अमेरिका, कनाडा, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस, डेनमार्क, जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। भारत में Google Pixel Tablet की बिक्री नहीं होगी। टैब के साथ चार्जिंग डॉक फ्री में मिलेगा।

Google Pixel Tablet की स्पेसिफिकेशन

गूगल के इस टैबलेट में 11 इंच की LCD स्क्रीन है। इसका मुकाबला Apple's iPad 10th-gen से होने वाली है। डिस्प्ले के साथ टच का सपोर्ट है और साथ में स्टाइलेश पेन का भी सपोर्ट मिलता है। Google Pixel Tablet की डिस्प्ले फुल एचडी प्लस रिजॉल्यूशन के साथ आती है। इसके साथ 60Hz का रिफ्रेश रेट मिलता है।

Google Pixel Tablet में 8 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलता है। Google Pixel Tablet के साथ 27Wh की बैटरी मिलती है जिसे लेकर 12 घंटे के प्लेबैक का दावा किया गया है। रियर पैनल पर सेरेमिक फिनिश है और 8 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा मिलता है। रियर पैनल पर LED फ्लैश लाइट नहीं है। Google Pixel Tablet के साथ एपल के AirDrop की तरह ही फाइल ट्रांसफर के लिए फीचर मिलेगा। टैब में क्वॉड स्पीकर, तीन माइक्रोफोन, यूएसबी टाईप-सी पोर्ट और साइड माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर मिलता है। इसमें Wi-Fi 6 है।
