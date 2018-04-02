शहर चुनें

10 अप्रैल को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं गूगल होम और गूगल होम मिनी स्मार्ट स्पीकर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 05:09 PM IST
Google Home
Google Home
Google भारत में अपना गूगल होम और गूगल होम मिनी स्मार्ट स्पीकर को पेश करने में है। 10 अप्रैल को भारत में गूगल के ये दोनों स्मार्ट स्पीकर लॉन्च होंगे। इसकी जानकारी गूगल ने खुद ही ट्वीट करके दी है, हालांकि गूगल ने ट्वीट में लॉन्चिंग तारीख का ऐलान नहीं किया है।
बता दें कि इससे पहले अमेजॉन अपने 3 स्मार्ट स्पीकर भारत में पेश कर चुका है जिनमें Echo, Echo Dot और Echo Plus शामिल हैं। गौरतलब है कि गूगल ने गूगल होम को 2016 में पेश किया था। गूगल में भी उसी तरह का गूगल असिस्टेंट है जिस प्रकार अमेजॉन इको में एलेक्सा वॉयस असिस्टेंट का सपोर्ट है।

गूगल होम स्पीकर के साथ अपनी आवाज को रिकॉग्नाइज करके उसे कमांड दे सकते हैं। गूगल असिस्टेंट आपको उन सवालों के भी जवाब दे सकता है जिसके लिए आप गूगल सर्च की मदद लेते हैं। गूगल होम तो बड़े कमरे के लिए है लेकिन गूगल होम मिनी स्पीकर एक छोटे से कमरे के लिए ही है।





मिनी को गूगल ने पिछले साल अक्टूबर में पेश किया था।वैसे तो इनकी कीमत का अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है लेकिन भारत में गूगल होम की कीमत 8,400 रुपये और गूगल होम मिनी की कीमत 3,200 रुपये की हो सकती है।

