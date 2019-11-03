शहर चुनें

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic win WTA Finals doubles title

बाबोस-म्लादेनोविक की जोड़ी ने जीता डब्ल्यूटीए फाइनल्स डबल्स का खिताब 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 05:39 PM IST
टिमिया बाबोस और क्रिस्टिना म्लादेनोविक
टिमिया बाबोस और क्रिस्टिना म्लादेनोविक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
टिमिया बाबोस और क्रिस्टिना म्लादेनोविक की जोड़ी ने रविवार को बारबोरा स्ट्राइकोवा और हसिह सु-वेइ की जोड़ी को हराकर डब्ल्यूटीए फाइनल्स डबल्स का खिताब अपने नाम किया। 
शेनझेन ने खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में बाबोस और म्लादेनोविक की जोड़ी ने बारबोरा और सु-वेइ की जोड़ी को 6-1, 6-3 से हराकर खिताब जीता।

timea babos kristina mladenovic wta finals doubles title
