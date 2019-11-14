शहर चुनें

एटीपी फाइनल्स: मौजूदा चैंपियन ज्वेरेव को हराकर सितसिपास सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 09:25 AM IST
स्टेफानोस सितसिपास
स्टेफानोस सितसिपास - फोटो : ट्विटर
मौजूदा चैंपियन अलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को डेब्यू खिलाड़ी स्टेफानोस सितसिपास को उलटफेर का सामना करना पड़ा, गत चैंपियन को 6-4 6-1 से हार झेलनी पड़ी। टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती दौर में नडाल को हराने वाले जर्मनी के ज्वेरेव गुरुवार को सितसिपास के हाथों शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।

21 वर्षीय ग्रीक खिलाड़ी सितसिपास इस जीत के साथ एटीपी फाइनल्स के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गए। इससे पहले उन्होंने सोमवार को रूस के डेनिल मेदवेदेव को हराया था। सितसिपास अब तक बिना एक भी सेट गंवाए हुए अपने दोनों मुकाबले जीतकर ग्रुप में शीर्ष पर बकरार हैं।

