एटीपी फाइनल्स: मौजूदा चैंपियन ज्वेरेव को हराकर सितसिपास सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे

मौजूदा चैंपियन अलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को डेब्यू खिलाड़ी स्टेफानोस सितसिपास को उलटफेर का सामना करना पड़ा, गत चैंपियन को 6-4 6-1 से हार झेलनी पड़ी। टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती दौर में नडाल को हराने वाले जर्मनी के ज्वेरेव गुरुवार को सितसिपास के हाथों शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।

