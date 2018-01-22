Download App
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   australian open: caroline wozniacki beat magdalena rybarikova to enters in quarter finals

Australian open: रेबारिकोवा को हरा क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचीं कैरोलिन वोज्नियाकी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 08:21 AM IST
australian open: caroline wozniacki beat magdalena rybarikova to enters in quarter finals
कैरोलीन वोज्नियाकी
विश्व की दूसरी वरीयता प्राप्त डेनमार्क की महिला टेनिस खिलाड़ी कैरोलीन वोज्नियाकी शानदार जीत के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। मेलबर्न पार्क में खेले गए महिलाओं की एकल स्पर्धा के प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में वोज्नियाकी ने 19वीं सीड मेगडेलेना रेबारिकोवा को  6-3, 6-0 से शिकस्त देकर अगले दौर में प्रवेश किया। 

वोज्नियाकी का अगला मुकाबला स्पेन की कार्ला सुआरेज नवारो से होगा।वर्ष 2011 में यहां सेमीफाइनल तक का सफर तय कर चुकीं वोज्नियाकी मैच के दौरान लय में दिखीं। सुआरेज ने एक अन्य प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच में एनेट कोंटावीट को 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 से पराजित किया 
