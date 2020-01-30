Australian Open 2020 Live Score: टाई ब्रेकर में जोकोविच ने जीता पहला सेट, लीड के बाद पिछड़े फेडरर

LiveAustralian Open 2020 Live Score: टाई ब्रेकर में जोकोविच ने जीता पहला सेट, लीड के बाद पिछड़े फेडरर
This shot. Sublime!@DjokerNole | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/b06vvG5S2U— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 30, 2020
रॉड लवेर एरिना में नोवाक जोकोविच ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया और पहला सेट अपने नाम किया। एक सयम 2-5 से पिछड़ने वाले जोकोविच ने टाई ब्रेक में 7-1 से यह सेट जीता।
An almost perfect tiebreak from the world No.2 💯@DjokerNole rises to the occasion to take the first set against Roger Federer 7-6(1).#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ReszCXiX9H— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Winners— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 30, 2020
Federer 26. Djokovic 10
1st Set
Djokovic 7-6 (1)
None other than a first set tiebreak will split these two.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Who will take the early advantage: @DjokerNole or @rogerfederer? #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yxZJUDLgC9
Federer fights on ⚔️— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
The world No.3 saves two break points to hold his serve and lead Djokovic 6-5 in the opening set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lW0i2P8wge
Back. On. Serve.@DjokerNole breaks Federer back to trail 4-5 in the opening set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/JH7X64Gw8U— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
1️⃣6️⃣ winners if you don't mind 😲@rogerfederer leads Djokovic 4-2 in the opening set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/E1Gm1pOpnW— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Not so fast 🌬️@DjokerNole breaks Federer & it's back on serve at 1-2 in the first set.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Settle in folks!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MSZRMLPSnP
Coin toss goals!#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @djokernole | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/UtyEYQQvZe— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन 2020 के मिक्स डबल्स के क्वार्टरफाइनल से भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना और यूक्रेन की नादिया किचेनोक की जोड़ी बाहर हो गई है।
30 जनवरी 2020