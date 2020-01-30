शहर चुनें

Live

Australian Open 2020 Live Score: टाई ब्रेकर में जोकोविच ने जीता पहला सेट, लीड के बाद पिछड़े फेडरर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 03:32 PM IST
Australian open 2020 semifinal live score roger federer vs novak djokovic
जोकोविच और फेडरर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

Australian Open 2020 Semifinal Match Live Score: साल के पहले ग्रैंडस्लैंम ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के पहले सेमीफाइनल में दुनिया के दो दिग्गज रोजर फेडरर और नोवाक जोकोविच आमने-सामने हैं।
लाइव अपडेट

03:31 PM, 30-Jan-2020

दूसरा सेट शुरू

यह वह शॉट है, जिसने जोकोविच को टाई ब्रेकर में दिलाया पहला सेट

03:23 PM, 30-Jan-2020

फेडरर ने लिया मेडिकल टाइम आउट

लगातार दूसरे मैच में फेडरर ने मेडिकल टाइम आउट लिया है। जैसा कि सभी को पता है वह पहले से चोटिल हैं। जोकोविच ने भी डॉक्टर्स से परामर्श लिया और दवाईयां भी खाईं। अब दोनों खिलाड़ी दूसरे सेट के लिए तैयार
03:22 PM, 30-Jan-2020

जोकोविच ने जीता SET 1: फेडरर 6- 7 जोकोविच (1-7)

रॉड लवेर एरिना में नोवाक जोकोविच ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया और पहला सेट अपने नाम किया। एक सयम 2-5 से पिछड़ने वाले जोकोविच ने टाई ब्रेक में 7-1 से यह सेट जीता। 

 
03:14 PM, 30-Jan-2020

टाई ब्रेक में पहुंचा पहला सेट

नोवाक जोकोविच के नाम से स्टेडियम गूंज रहा है। उन्होंने जबरदस्त वापसी करते हुए यह गेम जीता और पहला सेट टाई ब्रेक में पहुंचा।
 
03:07 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 6- 5 जोकोविच

5-2 की लीड के बाद जोकोविच की जबरदस्त वापसी। लगभग एक घंटे से ज्यादा का समय हो चुका है और अबतक पहले सेट का नतीजा नहीं निकला। हालांकि फेडरर के पास अब भी बढ़त
 
02:58 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 5- 4 जोकोविच

जोकोविच का जबरदस्त पलटवार। इस गेम में शुरू से उनका दबदबा था। फेडरर ने नेट पर बॉल मारकर गंवाया गेम।
 
02:47 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 4- 2 जोकोविच

बाल-बाल बचे जोकोविच। फेडरर अबतक छह एस मार चुके हैं। खेल के शुरुआती दौर में जोकोविच की हताशा बता रही है कि फेडरर उनपर भारी पड़ रहे हैं, हालांकि यह गेम जीतने में वह कामयाब रहे।
 
02:40 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 4- 1 जोकोविच

सेमीफाइनल के पहले सेट में फेडरर अपनी बढ़त और मजबूत करते हुए।
02:36 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 3- 1 जोकोविच

इस गेम ने फेडरर को तीन ब्रेक पॉइंट मिले। पहले ही सेट में इस तरह का खेल बताता है कि यह मुकाबला कितना मजेदार होने वाला है। फिलहाल रोजर फेडरर गतविजेता जोकोविच से आगे चल रहे हैं।
02:28 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 2- 1 जोकोविच

नोवाक जोकोविच का जबरदस्त पलटवार
 
02:25 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 2- 0 जोकोविच

परफेक्ट बैकहैंड से रोजर फेडरर ने दूसरा गेम जीता।
02:22 PM, 30-Jan-2020

SET 1: फेडरर 1- 0 जोकोविच

सात मिनट तक चला पहला गेम रोजर फेडरर के नाम रहा। इस सेट में दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों ने बता दिया कि कोई भी आसानी से हार नहीं मानने वाला है। चोटिल फेडरर हालांकि थोड़े परेशान जरूर नजर आ रहे हैं।
02:14 PM, 30-Jan-2020

फेडरर ने जीता टॉस

इस बड़े मुकाबले में रोजर फेडरर ने टॉस जीतकर सर्विस चुनी है।
 
02:10 PM, 30-Jan-2020

दिलचस्प आंकड़ें

  • 14 पिछली ट्रॉफियों में से यहां फेडरर और जोकोविच ने मिलकर 12 जीती हैं।
  • 14 कुल सेमीफाइनल और फाइनल मुकाबलों में से यहां जोकोविच कोई नहीं हारे हैं।
  • 16वीं बार ग्रैंड स्लैम में जबकि पांचवीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में होगी दोनों की भिड़ंत।
  • 08 साल से ग्रैंड स्लैम में जोकोविच के खिलाफ कोई मुकाबला नहीं जीते हैं फेडरर।
02:10 PM, 30-Jan-2020

दोनों आमने-सामने

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के पिछले 14 सत्र में इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने 12 बार खिताब साझा किए है। दोनों के बीच अब तक 49 मुकाबले खेले गए है जहां सर्बिया के खिलाड़ी ने 26 में जीत दर्ज की है जबकि स्विट्जरलैंड के फेडरर ने 23 मुकाबले जीते है।
02:09 PM, 30-Jan-2020

जोकोविच का पलड़ा भारी?

सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने क्वॉर्टर फाइनल में कनाडा के मिलोस राओनिच को शिकस्त देकर अंतिम चार में जगह पक्की की थी। विश्व रैंकिंग में दूसरे स्थान पर काबिज सर्बिया के इस खिलाड़ी ने बड़े सर्विस करने के लिए जाने जाने वाले राओनिच को 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 से हराकर अपने आठवें ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन और 17वें ग्रैंड स्लैम की तरफ कदम बढाया।
02:06 PM, 30-Jan-2020

संघर्षपूर्ण सेमीफाइनल में जीते थे फेडरर

स्विटजरलैंड के दिग्गज रोजर फेडरर चमत्कार में विश्वास करते हैं और ऐसा ही चमत्कार उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल में दिखाया था, जब इस 38 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने सात मैच पॉइंट बचाकर साल के पहले ग्रैंडस्लैम के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। अपने से 10 साल छोटे और 100वीं रैंकिंग के अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी को हराकर 15वीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई थी।
02:06 PM, 30-Jan-2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन में जोकोविच का पलड़ा भारी

दोनों ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन में चार बार आपस में टकरा चुके हैं। जहां सर्बियाई नोवाक जोकोविच ने तीन बार तो फेडरर ने एक बार मुकाबला जीता है।
01:54 PM, 30-Jan-2020

Australian Open 2020 Live Score: टाई ब्रेकर में जोकोविच ने जीता पहला सेट, लीड के बाद पिछड़े फेडरर

नमस्कार अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन का पहला सेमीफाइनल रोजर फेडरर और नोवाक जोकोविच के बीच अब से कुछ ही देर में शुरू होने वाला है।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
Most Read

Rohan bopanna and Nadiia Kichenok
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन: रोहन बोपन्ना-नादिया की जोड़ी मिक्स्ड डबल्स के क्वार्टर फाइनल में हारकर बाहर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन 2020 के मिक्स डबल्स के क्वार्टरफाइनल से भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना और यूक्रेन की नादिया किचेनोक की जोड़ी बाहर हो गई है।

30 जनवरी 2020

रोजर फेडरर
Tennis

फेडरर को महिला अंपायर मरिआना से भिड़ना पड़ा महंगा, अब लगा भारी जुर्माना

30 जनवरी 2020

सुमित नागल
Tennis

रामकुमार को टाटा ओपन महाराष्ट्र में वाइल्ड कार्ड से प्रवेश, नागल और प्रजनेश को सीधे एंट्री

30 जनवरी 2020

लिएंडर पेस और जेलेना
Tennis

लिएंडर पेस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन से बाहर, रोहन बोपन्ना अब खिताब की दौड़ में अकेले भारतीय

28 जनवरी 2020

मारगरेट कोर्ट
Tennis

समलैंगिकों के खिलाफ बयान पर फंसी मारगरेट, मैकेनरो ने कहा पागल तो नवरातिलोवा भी हुई नाराज

28 जनवरी 2020

राफेल नडाल
Tennis

Australian Open: नडाल ने मैच के साथ जीता दिल, 13 वर्षीय बच्ची को किस करने के बाद मांगी माफी

24 जनवरी 2020

simona halep
Tennis

Australia Open 2020: सिमोना हालेप और डॉमिनिक थीम क्वार्टर फाइनल में

27 जनवरी 2020

राफेल नडाल
Tennis

Australia Open: चार घंटे की देरी से शुरू हुआ खेल, राफेल आगे बढ़े, किर्गियोस कड़े मुकाबले में जीते

23 जनवरी 2020

सानिया मिर्जा
Tennis

दो साल बाद सानिया मिर्जा की शानदार वापसी, होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल में जीत के साथ किया आगाज

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रजनेश गुणेश्वरन
Tennis

बेंडिगो चैलेंजर ओपनः दूसरे दौर में हारे भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी प्रजनेश गुणेश्वरन

7 जनवरी 2020

