ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: बार्टी का सपना टूटा, पहला ग्रैंडस्लैम सेमीफाइनल खेल रही सोफिया केनिन ने हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 11:47 AM IST
एश्ले बार्टी
एश्ले बार्टी - फोटो : Social media
ख़बर सुनें
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के महिला सिंगल्स का सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में एशले बार्टी को अमेरिका की सोफिया केनिन ने हरा दिया। फाइनल में सोफिया केनिन का सामना अब गरबाइन मुगुरुजा और पूर्व वर्ल्ड नंबर वन सिमोना हालेप के बीच होने वाले दूसरे सेमीफाइनल के विजेता से होगा। सोफिया ने बार्टी को  7-6, 7-5 से मात दी।
australian open 2020 ashleigh barty sofia kenin
