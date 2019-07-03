शहर चुनें

Tennis

विंबलडन के लिए एंडी मरे को मिली पार्टनर, मिश्रित युगल में सेरेना के साथ बनाई जोड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 10:34 PM IST
एंडी मरे-सेरेना विलियम्स
एंडी मरे-सेरेना विलियम्स - फोटो : social media
कूल्हे की सर्जरी के बाद कोर्ट पर लौटे दुनिया के पूर्व नंबर एक खिलाड़ी एंडी मरे विंबलडन के मिश्रित युगल में 23 बार की ग्रैंड स्लैम चैंपियन सेरेना के साथ जोड़ी बनाकर खेलेंगे। मिश्रित युगल में ड्रॉ बुधवार को घोषित किए गए। दो बार के एकल चैंपियन मरे ने पुरुष युगल में फ्रांस के पियरे ह्यूगस हर्बर्ट के साथ उतरेेंगे। सेरेना दो मिश्रित युगल ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब भी जीत चुकी हैं। वह एकल के दूसरे दौर में पहुंच चुकी हैं। 
serena williams andy murray wimbledon wimbledon mixed doubles
