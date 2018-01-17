Download App
वसंत पंचमी 2018: जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और सरस्वती पूजा का महत्व

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:56 AM IST
know about vasant panchami 2018 shubh muhurat time and puja significance
माघ माह की शुक्ल पंचमी को वसंत पंचमी मनाई जाती है। वसंत पंचमी के दिन देवी सरस्वती की पूजा की जाती है। देवी सरस्वती को ज्ञान, कला, बुद्धि, गायन-वादन की देवी माना जाता है। इस दिन छात्रों और कलाकारों के लिए ये पूजा आवश्‍यक मानी जाती है। साथ ही वसंत पंचमी के दिन शिशुओं को पहली बार अक्षर ज्ञान का पाठ भी पढ़ाया जाता है। हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार पंचमी तिथि सूर्योदय और दोपहर के बीच व्यापत रहती है उस दिन को सरस्वती पूजा के लिए सबसे अच्छा  माना जाता है।

ऐसी मान्यता है कि वसंत पंचमी के दिन पूजा करने से देवी की कृपा हमेशा रहती है और जीवन में गुणों के बल पर सफलता और उन्नति प्राप्त करता है। बसंत पंचमी पर मां सरस्वती की पूजा के साथ सरस्वती चालीसा का पाठ करना उत्तम माना जाता है। वसंत पंचमी के दिन पीले कपड़े पहनने की मान्यता है। वसंत पंचमी ऋतुराज वसंत के आगमन का पहला दिन माना जाता है। वसंत ऋतु में प्रकृति का सौन्दर्य निखर जाता है।

सरस्वती पूजा का शुभ मुहुर्त

पूजा का मुहूर्त सुबह 07:17 बजे का है और इस मुहूर्त की अवधि 5 घंटे 15 मिनट तक रहेगी। 
पंचमी तिथि : 21 जनवरी 2018, रविवार को 15:33 बजे प्रारंभ होगी।
पंचमी तिथि : 22 जनवरी 2018, सोमवार को 16:24 बजे समाप्त होगी।
vasant panchami vasant panchami 2018

