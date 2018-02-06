अपना शहर चुनें

कालाष्टमी व्रत करने से दूर होते हैं कष्ट, जानिए पूजा की विधि

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:23 AM IST
माह की कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि को कालाष्टमी मनाई जाती है। इस व्रत में भगवान काल भैरव की उपासना करते हैं। काल अष्टमी के दिन भगवान शिव के रौद्र रूप की पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन पूजा करने से घर में फैली हुई सारी तरह की नकारात्मक ताकतें दूर भाग जाती है।  भगवान शिव ने बुरी शक्तियों को मार भागने के लिए रौद्र रुप धारण किया था। काल भैरव इन्हीं का स्वरुप है।

कालाष्टमी के दिन व्रत रखकर भगवान शिव और माता पार्वती की कथा और भजन करने से घर में सुख और समृद्धि आती हैं। साथ ही काल भैरव की कथा सुननी चाहिए। काल अष्टमी के दिन भैरव पूजन से भूत और बुरी शक्तियां दूर भाग जाती है। मान्यता के अनुसार भगवान भैरव का वाहन काला कुत्ता माना जाता है। इस दिन काले कुत्ते को रोटी जरूर  खिलानी चाहिए। कालाष्टमी पर किसी पास के मंदिर जाकर काल भैरव के सामने दीपक जरूर जलाना चाहिए।
