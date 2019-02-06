Delhi High Court seeks reply of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the petition filed by Himachal Pradesh's former CM Virbhadra Singh&his wife challenging the framing of charges by trial Court in disproportionate assets case against them. Next date of hearing is April 16.— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने चालक के एक पद को भरने के लिए स्किल टेस्ट का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है।
6 फरवरी 2019