Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Virbhadra Singh disproportionate assets case hearing in Delhi High Court

वीरभद्र मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का स्टे लगाने से इनकार, अगली सुनवाई 16 अप्रैल को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 02:45 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh disproportionate assets case hearing in Delhi High Court
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में बुधवार को वीरभद्र सिंह के 10 करोड़ की आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले की सुनवाई हुई। वीरभद्र सिंह ने ट्रायल कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की थी। जस्टिस सुनील गौड़ ने मामले की सुनवाई की। सुनवाई के दौरान जस्टिस सुनील गौड़ ने ट्रायल कोर्ट के फैसले पर स्टे लगाने से इनकार कर दिया।
हाईकोर्ट ने वीरभद्र सिंह की ओर से दायर याचिका पर सीबीआई से भी जवाब मांगा है। मामले की सुनवाई अब 16 अप्रैल के लिए तय की गई है। वीरभद्र सिंह और उनकी पत्नी ने 10 दिसंबर 2018 को ट्रायल कोर्ट की ओर से सुनाए गए फैसले को रद्द करने के लिए याचिका दायर की थी। ट्रायल कोर्ट ने वीरभद्र सिंह उनकी पत्नी और सात अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ आरोप तय करने के आदेश दिए थे।
 

 

virbhadra singh delhi high court virbhadra singh disproportionate assets case
