नूरपुर बस हादसे में कांग्रेसी हरसंभव मदद करें : राहुल गांधी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 08:01 PM IST
rahul gandhi expresses deep sorrow over the nurpur bus accident
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने नूरपुर बस हादसे पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि हिमाचल प्रदेश में इस दर्दनाक हादसे से वे बहुत व्यथित हैं। उन्होंने प्रभावित परिवारों और घायल बच्चों की यथासंभव मदद करने का भी हिमाचल के तमाम कांग्रेसजनों से अनुरोध किया।
 

 
नूरपुर हादसे की पुनरावृत्ति रोकने को सरकार उठाए कदम : चौहान
