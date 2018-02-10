अपना शहर चुनें

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में सेहत से खिलवाड़, गर्भवती महिलाओं को बांट दिया एक्सपायर न्यूट्रीमिक्स

हरीश चंद्र, धर्मशाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:05 PM IST
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में पौष्टिक आहार के नाम पर सेहत से खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। शहर के एक आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में गर्भवती महिलाओं को एक्सपायरी डेट का न्यूट्रीमिक्स बांट दिया। न्यूट्रीमिक्स के पैकेट में सामान पैक होने की तारीख 21 जुलाई लिखी है।

उसकी गुणवत्ता की अवधि पैकिंग के छह महीने तक बताई है, जो 21 जनवरी को पूरी हो चुकी है। इसके बावजूद फरवरी महीने के कोटे में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र से गर्भवती महिलाओं को पुराना न्यूट्रीमिक्स बांटा जा रहा है। इससे न सिर्फ गर्भवती महिलाओं बल्कि उनके पेट में पल रहे शिशु के लिए भी नुकसानदेह है। 

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी तिलक राज आचार्य ने कहा कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की डिमांड के अनुसार चार महीने में कोटा भेजा जाता है। अगर एक्सपायर डेट का न्यूट्रीमिक्स किसी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र ने बांटा है तो मामले की जांच की जाएगी।
