कुल्लू: प्रशांत सूद बोले- 30 अक्तूबर से 1 नवंबर तक होगा मनाली मैराथन का चौथा संस्करण
पिछले साल, बाहर से 400 पेशेवर धावक आए थे। इस साल लक्ष्य इस संख्या को बढ़ाकर 500–550 करने का है।
विस्तार
मनाली मैराथन का चौथा संस्करण 30 अक्तूबर से 1 नवंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी शनिवार को मैराथन के आयोजक प्रशांत सूद ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस साल हमारा लक्ष्य लगभग 1,500 धावकों को शामिल करने का है। पिछले साल, बाहर से 400 पेशेवर धावक आए थे। इस साल लक्ष्य इस संख्या को बढ़ाकर 500–550 करने का है। कहा कि तीन दिनों तक चलने वाले इस आयोजन के जरिये, हमारा लक्ष्य मनाली में 1,500 से अधिक होटल में ठहरने की रातें जुटाना है, जिससे शहर को लगभग 30 से 40 लाख रुपये की कमाई होगी। हमने मनाली के एसडीएम और नगर परिषद के साथ मिलकर ग्रीन वॉरियर पहल भी शुरू की है। स्थानीय युवा प्लास्टिक पीईटी की बोतलें इकट्ठा करके, खास तौर पर 50 से 60 बोतलें जमा करके मैराथन में अपनी एंट्री पा सकते हैं। नगर परिषद और एसडीएम के सहयोग से हम इस प्लास्टिक को रीसाइकल करके अलग-अलग उत्पाद बनाएंगे, जिन्हें बाद में वापस मनाली लाया जाएगा। इससे यह संदेश मिलता है कि कचरे को उपयोगी चीजों में बदला जा सकता है।
#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Organiser Prashant Sood says, "The fourth edition of the Manali Marathon will take place from October 30th to November 1st, and we aim to have about 1,500 runners participate this year. Last year, we had 400 professional runners from outside the region; this year, our target is to increase that number to 500–550. Through this three-day event, we aim to generate over 1,500 room-nights in Manali, which will contribute approximately 30 to 40 lakh rupees in revenue to the town. We have also introduced a 'Green Warrior' initiative in collaboration with the SDM and the Municipal Council (MC) of Manali. Local youth can earn their race entry by collecting plastic (PET) bottles—specifically, by turning in 50 to 60 bottles. In partnership with the MC and the SDM, we will upcycle this plastic into various products, which will then be brought back to Manali. This serves to demonstrate that waste can be upcycled into useful items..."— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026