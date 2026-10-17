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Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla News ›   Kullu: Prashant Sood says the fourth edition of the Manali Marathon will take place from October 30 to Novembe

कुल्लू: प्रशांत सूद बोले- 30 अक्तूबर से 1 नवंबर तक होगा मनाली मैराथन का चौथा संस्करण

Sat, 17 Oct 2026 02:13 PM IST
Krishan Singh संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मनाली
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मनाली Published by: Krishan Singh Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2026 02:13 PM IST
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पिछले साल, बाहर से 400 पेशेवर धावक आए थे। इस साल लक्ष्य इस संख्या को बढ़ाकर 500–550 करने का है। 

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Kullu: Prashant Sood says the fourth edition of the Manali Marathon will take place from October 30 to Novembe
मनाली। - फोटो : संवाद

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मनाली मैराथन का चौथा संस्करण 30 अक्तूबर से 1 नवंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी शनिवार को मैराथन के आयोजक  प्रशांत सूद ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस साल हमारा लक्ष्य लगभग 1,500 धावकों को शामिल करने का है। पिछले साल, बाहर से 400 पेशेवर धावक आए थे। इस साल लक्ष्य इस संख्या को बढ़ाकर 500–550 करने का है। कहा कि तीन दिनों तक चलने वाले इस आयोजन के जरिये, हमारा लक्ष्य मनाली में 1,500 से अधिक होटल में ठहरने की रातें जुटाना है, जिससे शहर को लगभग 30 से 40 लाख रुपये की कमाई होगी। हमने मनाली के एसडीएम और नगर परिषद  के साथ मिलकर ग्रीन वॉरियर पहल भी शुरू की है। स्थानीय युवा प्लास्टिक पीईटी की बोतलें इकट्ठा करके, खास तौर पर 50 से 60 बोतलें जमा करके मैराथन में अपनी एंट्री पा सकते हैं। नगर परिषद और एसडीएम के सहयोग से हम इस प्लास्टिक को रीसाइकल करके अलग-अलग उत्पाद बनाएंगे, जिन्हें बाद में वापस मनाली लाया जाएगा। इससे यह संदेश मिलता है कि कचरे को उपयोगी चीजों में बदला जा सकता है।

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