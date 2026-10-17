कुल्लू: प्रशांत सूद बोले- 30 अक्तूबर से 1 नवंबर तक होगा मनाली मैराथन का चौथा संस्करण

#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Organiser Prashant Sood says, "The fourth edition of the Manali Marathon will take place from October 30th to November 1st, and we aim to have about 1,500 runners participate this year. Last year, we had 400 professional runners from outside the region; this year, our target is to increase that number to 500–550. Through this three-day event, we aim to generate over 1,500 room-nights in Manali, which will contribute approximately 30 to 40 lakh rupees in revenue to the town. We have also introduced a 'Green Warrior' initiative in collaboration with the SDM and the Municipal Council (MC) of Manali. Local youth can earn their race entry by collecting plastic (PET) bottles—specifically, by turning in 50 to 60 bottles. In partnership with the MC and the SDM, we will upcycle this plastic into various products, which will then be brought back to Manali. This serves to demonstrate that waste can be upcycled into useful items..."