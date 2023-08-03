Notifications

Himachal News: 748 करोड़ से बनाया परवाणू-सोलन फोरलेन, अब पैदल चलने का भी नहीं बचा रास्ता

आदित्य सोफत, संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, सोलन Published by: अरविन्द ठाकुर Updated Thu, 03 Aug 2023 03:37 PM IST
सार

सड़क को पहाड़ी से मिट्टी निकालकर बना दिया गया और अधिकारियों ने इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। तंबूमोड़ के पास चक्कीमोड़ में भी पूरी तरह से ढही सड़क मिट्टी पर बनाई थी। इस पर पत्थर से डंगा बना दिया।

kalka shimla national highway closed 748 crore spent on Parwanoo-Solan four-laning
कालका-शिमला हाईवे पर ढही सड़क के कारण मलबे पर चलते लोग। - फोटो : संवाद

विस्तार
कालका-शिमला नेशनल हाईवे-5 परवाणू से सोलन तक फोरलेन बनाने में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण ने 748 करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर दिए। इसके बावजूद अब हालात ये हैं कि पैदल चलने तक का रास्ता तक नहीं बचा है। फोरलेन निर्माण कर रही कंपनी ने सड़क को काम पूरा कर दिया है। लेकिन सड़क भारी बरसात नहीं झेल पाई और धंस गई।



पहाड़ी पर मिट्टी खोदकर सड़क का निर्माण कर दिया। ऐसे में कंपनी की कार्यप्रणाली समेत अधिकारियों पर भी सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। अधिकारियों पर सड़क निर्माण के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार का निरीक्षण नहीं करने का आरोप लग रहा है। वहीं सड़क की गुणवत्ता पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लग गया है। इसके साथ पुन: सड़क का निर्माण करना चुनौती बनकर उभर आया है। ढहने की शुरूआत टनल को जाने वाली सड़क से हुई थी।

इसके बाद बरसात में तंबू मोड़ समेत कई जगहों में सड़क ढही। सवाल ये भी है कि एनएचएआई ने अभी तक कंपनी पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की है। जगह-जगह सड़क ढहने से कंपनी की पोल भी खुल रही है। सड़क को पहाड़ी से मिट्टी निकालकर बना दिया गया और अधिकारियों ने इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। तंबूमोड़ के पास चक्कीमोड़ में भी बुधवार को पूरी तरह से ढही सड़क मिट्टी पर बनाई थी।

इस पर पत्थर से डंगा बना दिया। सड़क का निर्माण कार्य में मिट्टी की ही सतह बनाई गई प्रतीत हो रही है। अब परवाणू से सोलन तक फोरलेन लोगों के लिए आफत बन गया है। सर्दी, गर्मी या फिर बरसात में पहाड़ी ढहनी शुरू हो जाती है। एनएच को फोरलेन में तबदील किया लेकिन लगातार संकट मंडरा रहा हैं। हर मौसम में पहाड़ आफत बनकर गिर रहे हैं।

भवन भी खतरे में

हाईवे किनारे सनवारा में भवन जमींदोज हो गया है। 34 भवन अभी भी खतरे की जद्द में हैं। घरों को जिला प्रशासन की ओर से खाली करवा दिया है। लोगों को मंदिर, गुरुद्वारा समेत रैन बसेरों में ठहराया गया था। हाईवे पर कलवर्ट ठीक न होने के कारण पानी सड़कों पर बह रहा है और लोगों के घरों की ओर जा रहा है। इससे 16 घरों को खतरा पैदा हो गया था।

पेट्रोल, डीजल और रसोई गैस की आपूर्ति पर असर
सोलन। सड़क से पूरी तरह से आवाजाही ठप होने के कारण हिमाचल से सेब, शिमला मिर्च समेत अन्य नगदी फसलें यहीं फंसी रह गई हैं। इसके अलावा पेट्रोल, डीजल और रसोईगैस की आपूर्ति पर भी इसका असर पड़ा है। अगर इसे चंडीगढ़ मंडी पहुंचाना है तो ट्रक चालकों को कई किलोमीटर अतिरिक्त सफर कर मंडी तक पहुंचाना पड़ेगा। इसके साथ रोजमर्रा की चीजों पर भी प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा।

कंक्रीट का डंगा लगाकर सड़क का हिस्सा तैयार कर लिया जाएगा। इसे जल्द से जल्द बहाल करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। वीरवार को मौके का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। इसकी रिपोर्ट तैयारी की जाएगी। अगर निर्माण कार्य में कहीं कोताही हुई तो इसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। - आनंद दइया, प्रोजेक्ट डारेक्टर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण।

कब-क्या हुआ
2015 में शुरू हुआ था फोरलेन का निर्माण
सोलन। परवाणू से सोलन तक फोरलेन का निर्माण नवंबर 2015 में शुरू हुआ था। इस दौरान फोरलेन में बनाने के लिए पहाड़ियों को काटना शुरू किया। 90 डिग्री पर पहाड़ियों की अधिकतर जगह कटिंग कर दी गई। तब से वर्तमान तक पहाड़ आफत बनकर बरस रहे हैं। यहीं नहीं पहाड़ियों पर लाल मिट्टी भी दलदल बनकर सड़क पर आ रही है।

हाईवे पर दूसरे चरण का चल रहा काम

हाईवे पर दूसरे चरण में भी फोरलेन निर्माण किया जा रहा है। सोलन से कैथलीघाट तक भी इसी तरह का दृश्य देखने को मिलता है। पहाड़ी वाली लेन को यहां भी बंद किया हुआ है। चंबाघाट में तीन घरों को खाली करवा दिया है। यहां भी सड़क पर चलना किसी खतरे से कम नहीं हैं। पेड़ों की कटिंग से भी पहाड़ कच्चे हो चुके हैं।

शुरुआत में ही ढह गए थे फोरलेन के डंगे
इससे पहले जब परवाणू से सोलन फोरलेन निर्माण शुरू हुआ था तब भी बरसात के दिनों में यहां पर क्रेट वायर के डंगे लगाए गए थे। यह डंगे भी ढह गए थे। इसके बाद एनएचएआई ने पुल निर्माण की ड्राइंग बदली थी और इसे नई ड्राइंग के मुताबिक फोरलेन पर डंगे लगाने का कार्य किया था।

टमाटर के दाम गिरे
सड़क ढहने का असर पहले ही दिन सोलन मंडी में देखने को मिला। यहां मंगलवार को सोलन सब्जी मंडी में टमाटर की क्रेट 5000 रुपये तक बिकी थी। वह बुधवार को घटकर 4000 रुपये आ गई। आढ़तियों का कहना था कि एनएच ढहने से उनकी सब्जियां बाहर नहीं जा पाएंगी।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

