सच हुआ मां का सपना, जयराम ठाकुर बनेंगे हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 03:11 PM IST
Jairam thakur's mother
सिर पर धाटू। अनुभवी झुर्रियां और आंखों में नजर का चश्मा। चेहरे पर खुशी के भाव साफ झलक रहे हैं। जयराम ठाकुर की 79 वर्षीय मां बिक्रमू देवी बेटे की इस उपलब्धि पर फूली नहीं समा रही हैं। जयराम ठाकुर की मां ने कुछ दिन पहले ही अपने बेटे को सीएम बनने का आशीर्वाद दे दिया था। आज उनका आशीर्वाद फलीभूत हुआ है।
उनकी मां ने कुछ दिन पहले ही पूछने पर प्रसन्न आवाज में कहा था - मेरा बेटा बड़ा ओहदा जरूर हासिल करेगा। काश उसके पिता बेटे का इतना बड़ा राजनीतिक कद और सीएम पद की सशक्त दावेदारी देखने के लिए जिंदा होते। मजदूरों की तरह मेहनत कर मेरे पति ने इस परिवार को अपने कंधों पर खड़ा किया है।
जयराम के पिता जेठूराम का देहांत 25 दिसंबर, 2016 को हुआ था। उनकी मां कहती हैं कि इस परिवार ने बड़ी गरीबी देखी है। छोटी भाभी कहती हैं कि उनके ससुर काष्ठकुणी शैली के कारीगर थे। उन्होंने बैहली (लकड़ी को छीलने वाला यंत्र) से परिवार का बोझ उठाया है।
जयराम के मुख्यमंत्री बनने के सवाल पर भाभी ने भी कहा था कि - हां जरूर बनेंगे। हंसते हुए उन्होंने कहा था - ते हारे के केयों बनना, हमा गरीब बी देखे कै नैई। मतलब कोई हार के सीएम कैसे बनेगा, अब हम गरीबों को मौका मिलना चाहिए।
सीएम की ताजपोशी के ऐलान का चुनावी नतीजों से ज्यादा इंतजार था
सिराज विस क्षेत्र के लोगों को सीएम की ताजपोशी के आधिकारिक एलान का चुनावी नतीजों से भी ज्यादा बेसब्री से इंतजार था। लोग सोशल मीडिया और रेडियो से खुशखबरी की सूचना मिलने की आस लगाए बैठे रहे।
भाजपा का चेहरा रहे धूमल की हार के बाद जयराम ठाकुर का नाम सीएम पद की दौड़ में होने से क्षेत्रवासियों ने तैयारियां करनी शुरू कर दी थी। जंजैहली से करीब 25 किमी दूर सराज विस क्षेत्र की मुरहाग पंचायत के तांदी गांव में समर्थकों का आना-जाना लगा है।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
{"_id":"5a3e5f0e4f1c1bb34a8b7f4b","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-statement-about-up-bjp-government","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0916\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0927\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
