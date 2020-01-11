शहर चुनें

HP Agriculture University Palampur Student Neha passed UGC NET Exam

कृषि विवि की छात्रा नेहा चौहान ने पास किया यूजीसी नेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पालमपुर (कांगड़ा) Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 01:45 PM IST
HP Agriculture University Palampur Student Neha passed UGC NET Exam
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृषि विश्वविद्यालय पालमपुर की पीएचडी की छात्रा नेहा चौहान ने जूनियर फेलोशिप के लिए  यूजीसी-नेट पास किया है। इसमें पर्यावरण विज्ञान संकाय में बीस हजार के करीब अभ्यर्थी बैठे थे। केवल 108 छात्र ही उत्तीर्ण हुए। नेहा चौहान बीएससी और एमएससी डिग्री प्रोग्राम में भी स्वर्ण पदक धारक हैं। नेहा चौहान ने इस सफलता का श्रेय अध्यापकों, माता-पिता और कुलपति प्रो. अशोक कुमार सरयाल को दिया है।
