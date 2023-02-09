Himachal News: अदाणी विल्मर का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे अफसर, बोले- सब ठीक, नकद कर अदायगी की जरूरत नहीं

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
जीएसटी अधिकारियों ने बीते दिन परवाणू में अदाणी विल्मर के डिपो गोदाम का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान अधिकारियों को कंपनी के कारोबार संचालन में किसी भी तरह की अनियमितताएं नहीं मिली हैं।
The officials did not find any irregularities in the operations & dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, company is not required to pay tax liability in cash: Adani Wilmar Ltd pic.twitter.com/00Y7x2c19D— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023
