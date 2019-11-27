शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक इस दिन, इन फैसलों पर लगेगी मुहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 08:23 PM IST
हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक दो दिसंबर को राज्य सचिवालय में चार बजे बुलाई गई है। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में होने जा रही इस बैठक में विभिन्न मसलों पर चर्चा होगी।
नौ दिसंबर से शुरू होने जा रहे विधानसभा शीत सत्र मेें पेश किए जाने वाले विधेयकोें के ड्राफ्ट पर भी मंत्रणा संभव है। कैबिनेट बैठक में हिमाचल प्रदेश से निवेश को सरल बनाने से संबंधित कई निर्णय संभावित हैं। शिक्षकों की भर्ती से संबंधित फैसला भी मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में जा सकता है।
himachal cabinet meeting hp cabinet meeting hp cabinet meeting date jairam cabinet
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

शराब के नशे में धुत पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी निलंबित, डीएसपी और एसएचओ को नोटिस

पुलिस अधीक्षक ऊना दिवाकर शर्मा ने मंगलवार रात को पंडोगा पुलिस चौकी का औचक निरीक्षण किया। रात को सिविल ड्रेस में पुलिस चौकी में पहुंचे एसपी को देखकर पुलिस कर्मचारियों में हड़कंप मच गया।

27 नवंबर 2019

गिरिजा मनकोटिया
Himachal Pradesh

गिरिजा ने 23 साल की उम्र में पास की एचएएस परीक्षा, बनीं डीटीओ

27 नवंबर 2019

खड़ा पत्थर जुब्बल क्षेत्र में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला में सीजन का पहला हिमपात, प्रदेश के मैदानी क्षेत्रों तक दिखने लगा ठंड का असर

27 नवंबर 2019

विधानसभा परिसर तपोवन
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र के लिए तपोवन में तैयारियां शुरू

27 नवंबर 2019

solar irrigation scheme in sarkaghat mandi government give subsidy
Himachal Pradesh

अब फोन से खेतों को सींच रहे ग्रामीण, सौ फीसदी मिल रही सब्सिडी

27 नवंबर 2019

three feet heavy snowfall Rakcham kinnaur holiday decalred in schools by DC
Himachal Pradesh

किन्नौर जिले के छितकुल में तीन फीट बर्फबारी, बंद रहेंगे शिक्षण संस्थान

27 नवंबर 2019

Himachal Pradesh MLAs asked questions from people on social media
Himachal Pradesh

प्रदेश के युवा विधायकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों से मांगे सवाल

27 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

मेरी बात मानी होती तो आज मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार होती: शांता

27 नवंबर 2019

Dung cake or Gobar Upla will be bought by Himachal Pradesh Milkfed
Himachal Pradesh

गांव-गांव पहुंचकर पशुपालकों से उपले खरीदेगा मिल्कफेड

27 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

ज्वालाजी मंदिर में भक्तों को चांदी के सिक्के देने की तैयारी

27 नवंबर 2019

