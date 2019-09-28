शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   himachal By election: BJP tickets almost final, names will be declared today

उपचुनाव: भाजपा के टिकट लगभग तय, आज सामने आएंगे नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 05:00 AM IST
भाजपा
भाजपा - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उपचुनाव के लिए भाजपा के टिकट भी लगभग तय हैं। हालांकि फाइनल हुए नाम रविवार को ही सामने आएंगे। टिकटों पर शनिवार देर रात तक संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में मंथन चलता रहा। देर रात तक टिकट तय हो जाने की भी चर्चा रही।
पच्छाद से रीना कश्यप और धर्मशाला से राजीव भारद्वाज प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। हालांकि इनके अलावा पच्छाद से बलदेव कश्यप, आशीष सिक्टा, दयाल परी पर भी चर्चा हुई है। धर्मशाला से उमेश दत्त, विशाल नेहरिया, संजय शर्मा आदि के नामों पर भी मंथन हुआ है।
himachal by election bjp tickets himachal bjp condidate hp
शहीद की पार्थिव देह का इंतजार करते परिजन
Shimla

इस दिन पहुंचेगी शहीद रजनीश की पार्थिव देह, इंतजार में पथराईं माता-पिता की आंखें

भूटान में विमान हादसे में शहीद हुए लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल रजनीश परमार की पार्थिव देह शनिवार शाम तक घर नहीं पहुंची। शहीद के परिजन शनिवार दिन भर लाड़ले के पार्थिव शरीर का इंतजार करते रहे।

28 सितंबर 2019

HPCA should be renamed Dhumal & Sons Company: Rana
Shimla

एचपीसीए का नाम बदलकर धूमल एंड संस कंपनी रख देना चाहिए: राणा

28 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

हिमाचल: सिस्सू में सेना का वाहन गिरा, एक जवान की मौत

28 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 10 साल कैद, एक लाख जुर्माना

28 सितंबर 2019

Tunnel will no longer be built in Luhri Hydroelectric Project, SJVN took this decision
Shimla

लुहरी जल विद्युत परियोजना में अब नहीं बनेगी सुरंग, एसजेवीएन ने लिया ये फैसला

28 सितंबर 2019

बागवान प्रेम चौहान
Shimla

शिमला के बागवान प्रेम चौहान की इस सेब किस्म को मिला विशेष अवार्ड

28 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

हमीरपुर में करंट लगने से बिजली बोर्ड के कर्मचारी की मौत

28 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

जैदी, नेगी और जोशी के निलंबन पर मुख्यमंत्री लेंगे फैसला

28 सितंबर 2019

लद्दाख बौद्ध संघ ने गृहमंत्री को लिखा पत्र
Shimla

लद्दाख ने मांगा हिमाचल का लाहौल-स्पीति और पांगी

28 सितंबर 2019

shimla: Year system compartment examinations will start from October, apply till this day
Shimla

अक्तूबर से शुरू होंगी ईयर सिस्टम की कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षाएं, इस दिन तक करें आवेदन

28 सितंबर 2019

नाटी किंग कुलदीप शर्मा
Shimla

हिमाचली फिल्म यारियां के लिए ऑडिशन शुरू, दो दिन में होगा कलाकारों का चयन

28 सितंबर 2019

Relief for Himachal students, date of admission to ITI extended
Shimla

हिमाचल के विद्यार्थियों को राहत, आईटीआई में प्रवेश की तिथि बढ़ी

28 सितंबर 2019

सुधीर शर्मा
Shimla

धर्मशाला उपचुनाव लड़ने को लेकर सुधीर शर्मा ने किया बड़ा एलान

28 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

नवरात्रों में तारादेवी मंदिर के लिए रोज सौ फेरे लगाएंगी एचआरटीसी बसें

28 सितंबर 2019

Byelection: himachal Congress will announce both the candidates today
Shimla

उपचुनाव हिमाचल: कांग्रेस आज करेगी दोनों प्रत्याशियों का एलान

28 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

तेंदुए ने 17 बकरियों को बनाया शिकार, पंचायत में दहशत का माहौल

27 सितंबर 2019

