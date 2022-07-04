kullu Bus Accident: हादसे में घायल बस परिचालक गोपाल ने सुनाई आपबीती, बोले- सबकुछ इतना जल्दी हुआ कि खुद को बचाने का मौका भी नहीं मिला

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा कई परिवारों को जीवनभर का दर्द दे गया है। निजी बस खाई में गिरने से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन घायल हो गए। हादसे में बस के चालक महेंद्र सिंह परिचालक गोपाल व एक यात्री घायल है। तीनों का क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल कुल्लू में उपचार चल रहा है। घायल परिचालक गोपाल ने बस हादसे को लेकर कहा कि हमें पता नहीं चला कि क्या हुआ, बस अचानक मिट्टी पर फिसल गई। हादसे के समय बस में 12 से 15 लोग सवार थे। सबकुछ इतना जल्दी हुआ कि हमें खुद को बचाने का मौका नहीं मिला।

Kullu bus accident | We did not get to know what happened, the bus skidded on soil. There must have been some 12-15 passengers on board. We did not get a chance to save ourselves, everything happened very quickly: Bus conductor, Gopal pic.twitter.com/i42zzUfwcg