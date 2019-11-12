शहर चुनें

वृद्धा से क्रूरता के मामले में मनावाधिकार आयोग में एक और शिकायत दर्ज, सीबीआई जांच मांगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 04:40 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल के मंडी जिले में वृद्धा से क्रूरता के मामले में राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग में दूसरी शिकायत दर्ज हुई है। पूर्व एडीएम एवं कानूनी सलाहकार बीआर कौंडल की शिकायत पर यह अमानवीय घटना मंगलवार को पंजीकृत हुई है।
शिकायत में पूर्व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने सरकार और पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने सीबीआई जांच के साथ-साथ केस की फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में सुनवाई की मांग की है, ताकि आरोपियों को शीघ्र दंड मिले। 
human rights commission mandi case cruelty with old woman
