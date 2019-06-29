शहर चुनें

पुलिस भर्ती की मुख्य खबर

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 10:44 PM IST
कांस्टेबल के 125 पदों के लिए
2624 का साक्षात्कार को चयन
शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में 5200 ने दिखाया दमखम
शिमला। पुलिस मैदान भराड़ी में चल रही हिमाचल पुलिस की भर्ती प्रक्रिया में पुुरुष कांस्टेबल और चालक के 100 पदों के लिए करीब 2624 अभ्यर्थियों ने शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में पास कर ली है। अब यह अभ्यर्थी साक्षात्कार में भाग लेंगे। इस बीच इन युवा-युवतियों ने भराड़ी पुलिस मैदान में सात दिन तक जमकर पसीना बहाया। पुलिस अधीक्षक ओमापति जम्वाल ने कहा कि जिला में पुरुषों एवं महिलाएं के 125 कांस्टेबल पदों के लिए पुरुषों में 4449 और महिला में 2073 समेत करीब 6522 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। इसमें 5204 युवाओं ने शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में भाग लिया। इसमें 2624 अभ्यर्थी ही शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा पास कर पाए, जबकि करीब 2580 युवा ग्राउंड क्लीयर नहीं कर पाए।

