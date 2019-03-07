शहर चुनें

राजस्थान में विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की शौर्य गाथा पढ़ेंगे बच्चे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 02:07 AM IST
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Courage to be taught in Rajasthan schools
मिग 21 से पाकिस्तान के आधुनिक एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान को मार गिराने और पाकिस्तान से सकुशल लौटने वाले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन के शौर्य की गाथा अब राजस्थान के स्कूली बच्चे पढ़ेंगे। 
राजस्थान के शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने बताया कि बच्चों के पाठ्यक्रम में अभिनंदन की कहानी को जोड़ा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अभिनंदन के शौर्य के सम्मान के लिए सरकार पाठ्यक्रम में उनकी कहानी को शामिल कर रही है। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

