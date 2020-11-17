शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Schools and other educational institutes in Rajasthan to remain close for students and regular class activities till 30th November

राजस्थान में सभी शिक्षण संस्थान 30 नवंबर तक बंद, नियमित कक्षा गतिविधियों पर रहेगी रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 10:43 PM IST
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत - फोटो : फाइल

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान सरकार ने सभी स्कूल, कॉलेज और कोचिंग संस्थानों में नियमित कक्षा गतिविधियों को 30 नवंबर तक बंद रखने का फैसला किया है। कोरोना संक्रमण में हुई वृद्धि के मद्देनजर यह निर्णय लिया गया है। माना जा रहा है कि नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में अचानक कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ने लगी है। इनमें प्रदेश की राजधानी जयपुर में तो 7 दिनों में ही 3311 संक्रमित केस आए। इनमें 16 नवंबर को एक ही दिन में 538 मामलों ने पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए।
बता दें कि हाल ही में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने मास्क लगाने की अपील करते हुए नवंबर में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका जताई थी।
